Poland’s Chief of the General Staff visits Ukraine

Poland’s Chief of the General Staff, General Rajmund Andrzejczak, has visited Ukraine, where he met with the Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Both commanders together discussed logistical support for the Ukrainian army.

“The Chief of the General Staff together with a group of officers paid a visit to Kyiv, where he met with General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the Polish General Staff reported on Twitter.

The chiefs of both armies “discussed the current operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine as well as potential scenarios for further course of unprovoked and unjustified Russian military aggression against this country.”

The generals also discussed the needs of Ukraine’s armed forces in terms of logistical support, including “replenishing of Ukrainian reserves and maintaining defence capabilities.” The development of military training assistance was also discussed.

General Andrzejczak met representatives of the local government of Irpien where about 50 percent of buildings there have been destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion.

General Zaluzhnyi thanked the Polish Armed Forces and Poland for support in the face of Russian aggression.

“As the outstanding Polish intellectual Jerzy Giedroyc used to say, there is no free Poland without a free Ukraine. These words are now extremely topical,” wrote the Ukrainian general after meeting with his Polish counterpart.

“I am grateful that Ukraine was not alone in facing the Russian armed aggression. It was an honour for us and a joint responsibility to fight side by side for the freedom of Ukraine and the whole of Europe,” stressed General Zaluzhnyi.

He also thanked “his friend” General Andrzejczak for his military assistance up until now, this including “armament, military equipment, ammunition and necessary materials”, as well as for training Ukrainian soldiers and providing treatment and rehabilitation in Poland.