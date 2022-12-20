Now they are free: 5 endangered lynx released to roam southern Spain

Under an expanding breeding program aimed at conserving the Iberian lynx known for, apart from their distinctive long black ear tufts, being one of the world’s most endangered feline species, five Iberian lynx were released into the wild in southern Spain this week.

The lucky five to reproduce and populate the mountainous Sierra Arana area in the Andalusian province of Granada are two male lynxes Saturno and Sotillo bred in captivity, and two wild-born females Solera and Ilexa along with her kitten Terre.

“It’s the specific objective of this project to create a re-introduction area here,” regional program coordinator Javier Salcedo said. “It’s another milestone for this project.”

The species had lived dark days in 2002 when it was ruled on the brink of extinction due to poaching, road accidents and encroachment on their habitat by farming. At that time, 94 specimens alone were registered in Spain and none in Portugal.

The Iberian lynx population rebounded around 2015. It is then that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) downgraded the threat level to “Endangered” from “Critically Endangered”, which Spain’s Environment Ministry said was thanks to the ongoing conservation efforts.

A renaissance of the Iberian lynx population in Portugal and Spain came at the end of 2020 when the feline species numbered 1,000. There are as many as 522 Iberian lynx living in Andalusia alone in different population nuclei of the region, said Guiseppe Aloisio, director of the regional forest and biodiversity department.

“This is Andalusia’s success. As a region it has been able to multiply by five the critical census we had 20 years ago,” he told reporters after the release of the five wild cats.

The threshold for being recognised as non-endangered for the Iberian lynx is 3,000, including 750 breeding females, according to the WWF international wildlife preservation group.