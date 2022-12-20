German MFA grants Warsaw Insurgents Cemetery EUR 200,000

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated EUR 200,000 to the Memorial Chamber of the Warsaw Insurgents Cemetery with the view of assembling an artistic installation by Krzysztof Wodiczka, Warsaw’s City Hall said as quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

A pertinent agreement was signed by the Germany Embassy in Warsaw and the Museum of Warsaw.

German Ambassador to Poland Thomas Bagger said that keeping the memory of the victims of the Warsaw Uprising, which broke out to resist the German occupation, is an important matter to the German federal government as well as to me personally.

The diplomat went on to say that thanks to the new Memorial Chamber of the Warsaw Insurgents Cemetery, the commemoration of the victims would take on an impressive scale. He expressed his happiness with the fact that he could sign the agreement on the financing of the installation in the Memorial Chamber, which is something that Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised to Warsaw Uprising veteran Wanda Traczyk-Stawska during the former’s visit to Warsaw in October.

Warsaw’s mayor Rafał Trzaskowski expressed his gratitude for the financial support. “Thanks to these funds the Memorial Chamber, which has been operating for over two months now, will be enriched by a new installation. We will be able to invite all to see it at the end of 2023,” he said.

“I would also like to thank, time and again, the originator of the idea Mrs Wanda Traczyk-Stawska,” Trzaskowski said. “Had it not been for her determination, this undertaking could have never come about.”

For her part, the veteran said: “I would like very much and I do wish it to the entire world that war does never return. War is the worst evil that meets humanity.”

“Each human being has the right to live in peace and prosperity. This is the message that the Memorial Chamber at the Warsaw Insurgents Cemetery conveys,” she said.

Thanks to the German MFA’s donation, an art installation by Krzysztof Wodiczko, a theorist and pedagogue of international fame, will be constructed at the Memorial Chamber.

“His spectacular audiovisual pieces of art have been exhibited around the whole world. In his creative work, he refers to historical and political trauma as well as individual and collective remembrance,” the deputy director of the Museum of Warsaw Anna Duńczyk-Szulc said.

“Krzysztof Wodiczko’s installation will be open to visitors already in Autumn 2023 at the Room of Testimonies of the Memorial Chamber,” she said.

The Memorial Chamber was created thanks to the efforts of Wanda Traczyk-Stawska and the Social Committee for the Warsaw Insurgents’ Cemetery. The site consists of two pavilions and a Memorial Wall with 93240 brass plaques carrying the names of 62,000 identified people – the Warsaw insurgents. On the remaining blank ones, the names of the fallen will be successively added. Everyone can support the process of victims’ identification and filling the missing names on the Memorial Wall. The details of the fallen can be reported to: [email protected]