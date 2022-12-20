Afghanistan bars women from attending university

Afghanistan’s higher education ministry said on Tuesday that female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice.

A letter confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students right away, in keeping to a cabinet decision.

Horrendous news for Afghan women and girls. The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for women in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the higher education minister. It is expected to take effect immediately pic.twitter.com/bVhXGXhYUg

— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) December 20, 2022

The latest restriction on female education is likely to raise concerns in the international community, which has not officially recognised the de facto administration.

Foreign governments, including the United States, have said that a change in policies on women’s education is needed before it can consider formally recognising the Taliban-run administration, which is also being subjected to heavy sanctions.

In March, the Taliban drew criticism from many foreign governments and some Afghans for making a U-Turn on their education policy towards women.