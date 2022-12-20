Largest mural in Morocco to honour Polish WWII agent in oatmeal tycoon disguise

Morocco’s largest mural is being painted on an empty wall of an office building looking out onto Mohammed V Avenue in the northwestern Moroccan city of Kenitra – a perfect spot to commemorate Polish Army Major Mieczysław “Rygor” Słowikowski whose undercover operations paved the way for the Allies ousting the Vichy French from occupied Morocco in 1942 and in this way contributing to the country’s march towards independence under King Mohammed V in 1955-1956.

A real-life spy caper: Poland, U.S. mark 80th anniversary of Operation Torch

It was 80 years ago that the Allies carried out Operation Torch in French North Africa on November 8-16, 1942 – a major set of military manoeuvres…

see more

As cars pull over at the Total petrol station in front of a Bonjour cafe and drivers enjoy a moment of relaxation over a cup of oily-dark coffee and a buttery croissant, there’s a peculiar commotion going on right above their heads and one unseen by the city for a long time.

“Those guys have been up there for a good couple of days now,” says Ahmed looking up at the scaffold reaching the very top of the eight-storey building.

A Polish agent in Morocco’s largest mural

With brush and paint can in hand, Ewa Potocka, a Polish artist based in Fes, Morocco, leaps the planks of the scaffold, bringing her vision into art. “It’s going to be 37 metres high,” she told TVP World.

The mural, according to the Embassy of Poland in Rabat, is set to be the largest in Morocco.

Being responsible for the outcome of the artistic part of this enterprise, Potocka leads a group of artists conjuring the silhouettes of four historic personalities who changed the history of Morocco forever and, one could definitely argue, for the better.

In the foreground, seated are Mohammed V himself to the left, with U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the middle and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as seen during the Anfa Conference (also known as the Casablanca Conference) that was held in FDR’s villa in Casablanca in 1943.

One person was added to the composition – a man who had not been present at the Conference but nevertheless played a pivotal role in the events that allowed for the conference to take place. Mieczysław Słowikoski and his network of spies operating under the guise of entrepreneurs collected vital data about the supply and defence lines of the Vichy French troops in Algeria and Morocco. Thanks to the network’s operations the Allies could carry out Operation Torch – the first major successful WWII military attack on the forces of the Axis.

This operation, taking place in Morocco and Algeria, surprised Hitler and infuriated him when the Vichy French surrendered to the British and American forces.

Putting FDR, Churchill and Mohammed V, the latter of whom looks on as if at Słowikowski, and the Polish agent in one picture on the backdrop of Moroccan geometric motifs, aims at showing what a crucial event the Operation was and how all three Europeans were and are brought together as part of Morocco’s history of freedom, independence and sovereignty.

The mastermind behind this undertaking is Poland’s Embassy in Rabat and the local authorities of the city of Kenitra.

The reveal of the mural is scheduled for January 23, 2023.