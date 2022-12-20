President presents medals to those helping Polish victims of totalitarian systems

During a ceremony held at the Belweder Palace, Virtus et Fraternitas medals were awarded to people who saved Poles that were victims of the totalitarian systems of the 20th century. The medals were granted, by the discretion of President Andrzej Duda, “for a heroic attitude in helping Poles who were victims of totalitarian systems of the 20th century, for outstanding courage in defending human dignity and humanity.”

This year, the citizens of Hungary and Ukraine received the distinction. In a letter to the participants of the ceremony, President Duda mentioned how the recipients had saved Poles in the “bloodlands” marked by two genocidal totalitarian regimes. He added that remembering those who helped Poles is “our patriotic duty” and he warned “against the spread of evil.”

President Duda wrote moreover that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a reminder of the message represented by the recipients of the Virtus et Fraternitas medals.

“With these decorations, the Republic of Poland expresses its deepest respect and gratitude to citizens of other countries helping Poles. I want to stress how important each such gesture of humanity and solidarity was. With all the greater reverence, we bow our heads to those who, despite the danger, reached out a helping hand to the suffering,” stressed the President.

In a letter to the participants of the ceremony, Speaker of Sejm Elżbieta Witek, emphasised that the recipients of the medals are being honoured as those who did not succumb to the hatred and “did not ask if people should be saved, but what should be done to save as many of them as possible”.

She added that despite the danger, they did not perceive their actions to be heroism.

“I am convinced that no words can express my gratitude for helping Polish citizens,” Witek noted.

Wołodymyr Samczuk received the medal on behalf of the Skakalski family, who rescued Poles hiding from Ukrainian nationalists in Krzemieniec.

Thanking on behalf of the rescued, Maria Król said the heroic actions of the Skakalski family, got her mother “a chance at life”. She recalled how from an early age her mother would make her aware of the great significance of the help she received.

Also among the recipients was Ilona Andrássy, daughter of Polish countess Maria Chołoniewska and Hungarian count Manó Andrássy, who in 1939 co-founded the Hungarian-Polish Committee for the Protection of Refugees in Budapest. As early as the end of 1939, it had already offered a safe shelter to some 10,000 Polish refugees.

The Virtus et Fraternitas Medal is an award recognising help to people of Polish nationality or Polish citizens of other nationalities who were victims of crimes. These include primarily Soviet crimes, Nazi German crimes, crimes motivated by nationalism or that constitute crimes against peace, crimes on humanity and war crimes.