Eastern Express 20.12

On Monday, Aliaksandr Lukashenka and Vladimir Putin held their first meeting together since 2019, in Belarus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu travelled to Minsk together with the Kremlin leader.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Putin said that Russia and Belarus have agreed to continue their practice of joint military exercises. To discuss Putin’s recent visit TVP World invited political scientist and member of the Temporary Council of the Belorusian Democratic Forces Forum, Anatol Kotau.