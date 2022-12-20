UK nurses back on strike, demand better work conditions

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland went on strike on Tuesday, December 20, demanding higher pay and better working conditions for ensuring patient safety.

The nurse’s union is asking for a 19 pct pay increase as the UK faces nearly 11 pct inflation.

"It's for the sake & the future of the NHS. If we don't do something about it now it will fall apart."

Today nursing staff are back on picket lines. Their fight is all our fight.

Are you still with them?

pic.twitter.com/K0xcXvjHF3

— The RCN (@theRCN) December 20, 2022

Approximately 100,000 nurses took part in Tuesday’s strike action, which follows an earlier strike on December 15.

Some nurses told Reuters that they could not afford heating as temperatures plunged to -7 degrees Celsius despite working more than 10 hours a day. Others recalled how they would come home exhausted after a hard shift only to break down in tears as the thought of leaving their overstretched colleagues understaffed.

Fears are surfacing that nurses had been unable to meet patients’ care demands due to the lack of staff.

Postal workers, rail workers and airport immigration workers are also planning strikes over the holiday season.