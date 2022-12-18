Tunisia: President under pressure to step down following “fiasco” election

Tunisia’s main opposition coalition has said President Kais Saied should step down after less than 9 percent of eligible voters participated in the parliamentary elections.

The National Salvation Front head, Nejib Chebbi, described Saturday’s poll as a “fiasco”. He called for mass protests to push for snap presidential elections. The vote was boycotted by most opposition parties.

President Saied’s opponents are alleging that he is responsible for reversing democratic progress made since an uprising in 2011.

After sacking the prime minister and suspending parliament in July 2021, a year later Saied established a constitution ensuring his one-man rule following a vote that was also boycotted by the main opposition parties.

The latest constitution replaced the version established after the Arab Spring in 2011, in which the deceased former leader Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown. It gave the head of state full executive control and supreme command of the army.

President Saied, 64 has stated that the move was required to end the political paralysis and economic decay.

His supporters back his notion that the country, in its current state, requires a strong leader to tackle corruption and other problems holding back the country’s development.

Tunisia’s electoral officials said late on Saturday that 8.8 percent of the roughly nine-million-strong electorate had voted in the parliamentary elections.

Despite much of the West’s broadly positive appraisal of Tunisia’s uprising 11 years ago during the Arab Spring, typically considered the only success story of the movement – the country has found neither economic nor political stability since.