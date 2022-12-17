EU must decide to confiscate Russian assets: expert

The EU has agreed upon the ninth package of sanctions. The move came as Russia continues its brutal campaign against civilians, with warnings from Ukrainian officials that Putin continues to pose a major threat despite numerous battlefield setbacks. What more can the West do to stop Russia for good? To shed some more light on the issue, we were joined by a political scientist Prof. Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski.
