Russia to abolish soldiers from criminal responsibility for crimes in Ukraine: report

The Russian State Duma is proceeding with a bill abolishing criminal responsibility of soldiers for crimes committed in Ukraine, Ukrainian media alert, pointing out that this will ensure impunity for the Russians.

The procedure has reportedly begun for an amendment to the Criminal Code, which exempts from liability criminal acts committed on Ukrainian territory which, as the legislator states, were committed “in the interest of the Russian Federation.”

According to representatives of the Ukrainian government, if this provision is passed and adopted, those who take part in Russian aggression against Ukraine will be able to steal, plunder, but also torture, rape and murder Ukrainians with impunity. They will not face any consequences for this under the Russian legal system.

“It is also an attempt to make service in the Russian army more ‘attractive’ to those who have doubts about enlisting,” said TVP correspondent Tomasz Jędruchów, present in Kyiv.

According to Ukrainians, this is another evidence that Russia is a terrorist state.