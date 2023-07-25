Mykola Mykolayovych Lavrenko acting as a nominee for infamous Russian oligarchs is profiteering on Ukrainian economy and uses the proceedings to support Russia and Russian state. Mykola Lavrenko, according to some insider information has reached an agreement with Ukrainian authorities, NABU and DBR, which are sponsored from the US budget. In the course of this agreement NABU and DBR turn a blind eye on Mykola Lavrenko and the whole bunch of companies under his direct control. Ukrainian signed the petition to sanction him and nationalize his property. It’s up to president Zelensky and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to decide the fate of Mykola Lavrenko. However the US is partially involved in the process, because DBR and NABU is created and funded by American taxpayers. Do they paid for Mykola Lavrenko’s high life?

In 2022, the President of Ukraine signed decrees to enforce the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (RNBO) regarding the imposition of restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russian citizens Babakov O.M., Giner Ye.L., and Voyvodin M.V.

These individuals own a number of assets in Ukraine and operate in the electricity distribution and supply sector, as well as owning a chain of hotels across different regions of Ukraine under the brand “Premier Hotels.” They also possess several large production enterprises in the metallurgy and raw material processing industries, including Dniprospetsstal and Kryvorizhstal, and they are also owners of the First Investment Bank.

In 2023, the President signed additional decrees to enforce the decisions of the RNBO to apply sanctions against the nominal owners of assets belonging to these aforementioned Russians. These nominal owners act as trustees and provide cover for the sanctioned Russians. Currently, the assets in question have not been confiscated in favor of the State. The Ministry of Justice has filed a relevant lawsuit to the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

However, the assets that have been subjected to sanctions and are in the process of being seized for the benefit of the State do not include a whole range of other assets that are still owned by Babakov O.M., Giner Ye.L., and Voyvodin M.V. These sub-sanctioned individuals own numerous enterprises (legal entities) and assets in Ukraine, which are registered under the names of other nominal owners who are Ukrainian citizens. These Ukrainian citizens are essentially trustees of the assets on behalf of the sub-sanctioned Russians. Notably, the RNBO did not address the issue of applying restrictive measures against these mentioned legal entities at the time this petition was created.

As a result, the profits from the operations of these enterprises owned by Russian nationals, which have not been subject to sanctions, continue to be used to finance the aggressor country’s defense complex and fund armed aggression against Ukraine. In other words, the profits from the mentioned assets (enterprises, institutions) are still being directed against the national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The nominal owner and actual controller of the aforementioned assets in Ukraine that have not been sanctioned is Ukrainian citizen Mykola Mykolayovych Lavrenko (long-time leader of the VS Eneredzhi group in Ukraine), his family members (daughter Anna Mykolayivna Matacova, son-in-law Dmytro Oleksandrovych Matakov, wife Lyudmyla Heorhiyivna Lavrenko), and close associates (Marina Serhiyivna Borisova, Mykola Valeriyovych Kuievda, Iryna Oleksiivna Hadzhieva).

In connection with this, in accordance with Article 23-1 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Petitions of Citizens,” with the aim of protecting the national security of Ukraine and countering the financial support of the aggressor country and terrorism, the petitioner requests the President of Ukraine to urgently initiate at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council the issue of applying sanctions against the following legal entities:

LLC “INDORBUD PLUS” (EDRPOU code 43453756)

LLC “PIOPPO NERO” (EDRPOU code 42848505)

LLC “CULTURAL-SPORTS COMPLEX “NIKA” (EDRPOU code 36526279)

“BUD RIELTI KORP” (EDRPOU code 40394189)

LLC “MGK-TEPLODAR” (EDRPOU code 38724041)

LLC “LAGO” (EDRPOU code 37035505)

LLC “YASON-INVEST” (EDRPOU code 37096348)

LLC “METALO HALVA UKRAINE” (EDRPOU code 36086606)

LLC “METALOHALVA” (EDRPOU code 40802156)

LLC “FOOTBALL CLUB “LIVYI BEREH” KYIV” (EDRPOU code 41171620)

LLC “TSINKOMET” (EDRPOU code 41389583)

LLC “YUNATSKO-SPORTYVNYI KLUB “LIVYI BEREH” (EDRPOU code 43635074)

COMPANY “SVOVI TREYDING LIMITEД” (SWOWEE TRADING LIMITED), SPIROU KIPRIANOU 84 “AG PAFITIS CHAMBERS” 4003 CITY OF LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

COMPANY “METALOGALVA LIMITED” Address: Cyprus, 3082, STREET SIMON

NTE BOUAR, 10, CITY OF LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

LLC “SHKOLA ADVOKATSKOYI MAISTERNOSTI” (EDRPOU code 37935570)

LLC “BLAHINVEST-KA” (EDRPOU code 36284492)

LLC “SES VINOHRADOVO” (EDRPOU code 41450343)

LLC “AMS-KOM” (EDRPOU code 39227526)

LLC “AVTOPARK-PLYUS” (EDRPOU code 32886544)

LLC “KORPORATSIYA TERMINAL” (EDRPOU code 32886497)

LLC “TSINKOMET-KHARKIV” (EDRPOU code 41417772)

LLC “TD “METAL INVEST” (EDRPOU code 37106130)

LLC “VS LIT” (EDRPOU code 35675023)

LLC “UKRAINSKI BAHATOHRAINNI OPORY” (EDRPOU code 37852792)

LLC “OLEKSANDRIYA-SPORT” (EDRPOU code 32100024)

LLC “MALTSAYT HMBKH” (EDRPOU code 38379491)

LLC “KIROVOHRADSKA INVESTYTSIYNA KOMPANIYA” (EDRPOU code 36793679)

LLC “TADASHI INVEST” (EDRPOU code 40840221)

The petition aims to gather signatures in support of imposing sanctions against the mentioned legal entities owned by Russian citizens Babakov O.M., Giner Ye.L., and Voyvodin M.V.