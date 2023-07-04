Bulat Utemuratov and the heart of corruption: how filthy rich spoiled Cote d’Azur

If you count all the investments of oligarchs, officials and simply excessively rich people of the post-Soviet space in real estate outside their homeland, then the amount will exceed the budget of Kazakhstan tenfold. Why this happens is not for us to judge, but it is worth naming the heroes of our time.

The Cote d’Azur has always been a dream for boyars, industrialists, nobles and just rich people from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The trend came more than a century ago and has not gone away since. For some, to see “Paris and die”, for others to buy a villa for 30 million and live there. To each his own.

What if you are unlucky to be born in a country without eternal spring, oceans and warm seas? There are several options for this case. The first is to accept. The second is to change the country. The third is to earn money and buy a house by the sea. If there is not a lot of money, it can be a house in the Crimea or in Sochi. In the case of Kazakhstan, this means that most likely you are an average official or a businessman who did not even get on the list of Kazakhstan Forbes.

If everything is “OK” from a material point of view, you have a direct road to the Cote d’Azur of France.

Let’s figure out who of the Kazakh billionaires settled on the most expensive French peninsula, show their villas and neighbors.

Utemuratov, Alshinbayev, Baibolov and other oligarchs of the Cote d’Azur invest stolen billions in the budget of France

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a small commune in the south of France in the Alpes—Maritimes department, actually a suburb of Nice. It is believed that the once remote village was turned into a fashionable resort by the Belgian King Leopold II. In any case, he introduced the fashion for this place. Here the king, who is now demolishing monuments in his homeland, bought and then rebuilt a luxurious villa Les Cedres for his mistress. At the end of last year, Ukrainian oligarch Renat Akhmetov became the owner of this estate. The transaction amount was €200 million — a record for the local real estate market.

Renat Akhmetov is not the only buyer of assets from the post—Soviet space (in addition to Leopold’s villa, he owns two more mansions there) on the “Billionaires’ Peninsula”. Local media write that it was the “Russians” who inflated prices, buying up everything and not paying much attention to the price tag. As a result, over the past 25 years, the cost per square meter has increased tenfold. According to the French luxury real estate specialist Heathcliff Zingraf, the villa, which was bought in 2000 for € 14 million, is now being sold for €110 million. The average cost of a “residential” square meter in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is €44 thousand, writes Access to the sea.

In total, there are about 600 villas on the peninsula. French journalist Helene Constant in her book “Invasion on the Riviera” writes that about half of them are owned by immigrants from the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Boris Berezovsky is considered to be the post-Soviet “discoverer” of the peninsula: he bought real estate here not only for himself, but also for members of Boris Yeltsin’s family. Sergei Pugachev, an “Orthodox oligarch” who was once part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, lives here and hides from Russian investigators.

Villa Serena belongs to the Russian vodka king Yuri Shefler. Russian multi-billionaire Alexander Ponomarenko, Ukrainian businessmen Viktor Pinchuk, Dmitry Firtash and politician Sergei Lovochkin live nearby.

As a rule, real estate is not taken into ownership directly, but by a local legal entity — this allows the owners of firms to count on additional bonuses: a residence permit, and in the future, citizenship.

During our investigation, we found such real estate in the possession of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and majority shareholder of Sistema AFC, and Zein Ahabayev, owner of Alliance Russian Textile. The latter owns the company together with his wife Manat, a native of Shymkent.

Shodiev and Sarkozy’s bribes

Of course, Kazakh businessmen also own real estate on this peninsula. The most scandalous of them is the co-owner of the Eurasian Resources Group, Patokh Shodiev.

According to the French Le Monde, in May 2015, security forces raided his Villa Le Petit Rocher. The search took place as part of an investigation into corruption at the Elysee Palace. In particular, Shodiev was suspected of paying bribes to Nicolas Sarkozy’s confidants for settling his issues in Belgium, where a money laundering case was being investigated against him and his ERG partners Alexander Mashkevich and Alijan Ibragimov.

At the beginning of 2011, the Belgian Parliament amended the Criminal Code, which made it possible to conclude deals with the investigation and for a certain amount to avoid criminal punishment for a number of economic crimes. After fifteen years of investigation, the laundering case was closed, and the Belgian budget received €23 million from the Eurasian troika.

According to the French and Belgian prosecutors, these amendments were lobbied in the interests of Shodiev and his partners by Nicolas Sarkozy’s people. And only last year, the Belgian parliamentary commission finally refuted these accusations. Villa Patokh Shodiev has its own small marina.

Former top manager of Kazkommertsbank, partner of Russian businessman Roman Trotsenko and a person involved in the “paradise dossier” Askar Alshinbayev owns two real estate properties on the peninsula at once.

Through the companies SCI DOVE COT (capital €1,500) and SCI BRISE LAMES (capital €150,000), together with his wife Saida, he acquired plots on Avenue Corniche and built two villas — La Corniche (av. Corniche 11) and Brise Lames (av. Corniche 13).

The villas were designed by the French agency Ja Architecture. LaCorniche and Brise Lames projects have been preserved in his portfolio. Their total approximate cost is €15-20 million.

It is noteworthy that just across the fence from Villa La Corniche is Villa Gulnara (av. Corniche 9) owned by the daughter of the late President of Uzbekistan Gulnara Karimova.

Villa for €40 million by Bulat Utemuratov

Kazakh billionaire Bulat Utemuratov (Forbes estimates his fortune at $3-4 billion), through Galaxy with a capital of € 1000, owns assets at Avenue Claude Venyon 24. According to the cadastral service, there is one large plot at this address, divided into several allotments. The oligarch’s son Alidar Utemuratov, whom we wrote about earlier, also likes to be there.

Bulat Utemuratov’s estate on the Mediterranean coast

The approximate cost of this complex is €40-50 million. It is not for nothing that Avenue Claude Venyon is called the most expensive street in France.

Local journalists attribute the ownership of Villa Trianon to Bulat Utemuratov (a Serbian princess and the king of Laos used to live there), but we have not found confirmation of this.

Bulat Utemuratov’s neighbor on the same street (Avenue Claude Venyon 14) Ayman Baybolova owns a house through the company Alecha with a capital of € 1000. At the same time, the value of the asset itself is at least 10-15 million euros.

Ayman is the sister of Daniyal Baibolov, the owner of the capital’s elite real estate agency “Best realty”. Daniyal now lives in northern Cyprus (a state not recognized by anyone except Turkey) and, judging by his Linkedin, is engaged in consultations on investments in local real estate there. We have suspicions that Ayman is the nominal owner of the facility on the “Peninsula of Billionaires”. Perhaps we will return to this asset later.

Saule Suleimenova, the wife of the director of the Joint Kazakh-Ukrainian enterprise Soyuzkomplekt Kairat Omarov, through Artina LTD owns a mansion at 12 Somerset Maugham Avenue with an estimated cost of €3-5 million.

According to the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan, the Soyuzkomplekt company of Kairat Omarov is registered in an ordinary Almaty apartment. Tax debts leave almost 12 million tenge. At the same time, the joint venture has recently registered on the public procurement website, obviously intending to take part in tenders.

According to the Kazakh media, Soyuzkomplekt appeared in several major projects in Kazakhstan, including performing various contract work at Kazatomprom facilities ten years ago, when the state-owned company was still headed by Mukhtar Dzhakishev, who was later convicted of embezzlement.

“Access to the Sea” has already written about the affairs of the Dzhakishev family — about how his daughter was abandoned by a British fraudster and about a village in the Czech Republic that his brother Ermek built.

Partner capitals

The wife of Serzhan Zhumashov, the controlling shareholder of Capital Partners, Aidan Musin, through SCI Bella Luna (capital € 22 million) owns a villa at the address Dominique Durandi Boulevard 28. The cost of the object is up to € 10 million.

Previously, the couple owned another facility and the firm SCI Roche Voet at Avenue Jean Cocteau 7.

Now the villa and the company are owned by Shagizat Yesenova and Yerzhan Nurgozhaev, the mother and older brother of the chairman of the Board of Directors of ATFBank, a dollar millionaire and son-in-law of the former chairman of the National Welfare Fund “Samruk-Kazyna” Akhmetzhan Yesimov Galimzhan Yesenov. The approximate price of the mansion is €6 million. Not so much in comparison with others. You can ‘t forbid living modestly…