We told how Kazakhstan was robbed of trillions of dollars due to concessions and production sharing agreements. Oil and gas companies gave a fifth of the extracted, and four—fifths were taken away without duty in an unknown direction. It would seem that everything is correct: oil workers also invest in production. However, this is not the case when you consider that oil has an unpleasant tendency to run out — and will never be replenished. This means that what has been stolen by international corporations with the complicity of native leaders-bribe takers will forever devastate the country.

Bulat Utemuratov comes out with a new scheme

But this scheme did not quite suit the Nazarbayev clan. It has a significant drawback — the robbery is slow. And I wanted to quickly, immediately, and with clean money, so that I could buy ridiculous palaces in the West and stuff Swiss banks with money. Then an outstanding gastronomic talent under Nazarbayev, Bulat Utemuratov embodied a new scheme: the alleged net purchase of deposits with the subsequent withdrawal of money outside Kazakhstan. Such a maneuver was used in Kazzinka.

The scheme is simple and elegant. Bulat Utemuratov becomes (suddenly and for a penny) the owner of a rich enterprise. For reasons unknown to science, the value of the enterprise, owned by Bulat Utemuratov, begins to grow furiously. And Bulat Utemuratov’s shares are gradually being bought out by an interested person — a western corporation. Bulat Utemuratov easily and legally transfers the excess profit to the Western financial system, where he gives the main part to Nursultan Nazarbayev, and receives a certain share for his services.

The enterprises that Bulat Utemuratov bought allegedly rose in price ten, a hundred times — despite the fact that he did not invest anything in them. Nazarbayev and his wallet Bulat Utemuratov have established such a cunning business with Glencore. That’s how Kazzinc was sold, that’s how the precious metal mines were sold. At the same time, the state, as in the case of the division of products, received a cookie: the price of transferring assets to Bulat Utemuratov was always underestimated.

Butcher-magician Bulat Utemuratov will leave the country with empty pits

International organizations have repeatedly accused Glencore of openly bribing the regime of Kazakhstan. Yes, Glencore did not hide it, even emphasized it. For example, Nazarbayev’s private school was built by Glencore — and donated. It would seem — how noble and charitable! But it was not there: Nazarbayev’s private school is the most expensive in the country, so in fact a commercial enterprise, an asset, is being donated. The absurdity and unprofitability of this transaction was repeatedly talked about by the shareholders, but Glencore knows better how to give bribes, and Bulat Utemuratov and Nursultan Nazarbayev — how to take them.

Kazakhstan does not add zinc, copper, nickel, on the contrary, reserves are being depleted. Hardworking “Swiss miners” export ore from the country. The money for which the enterprises were privatized and became the property of Bulat Utemuratov — kopecks. And you can not pay income tax on the sale, there are thousands of ways to get away from it.

And again we see a familiar picture: irreplaceable fossils that could be the foundation for modern production, for obtaining products, for opening jobs and increasing the value of Kazakhstan as a country for the movement of Bulat Utemuratov’s thick butcher’s paws and his patron Nursultan Nazarbayev are going for pennies.