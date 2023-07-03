Bulat Utemuratov, a figure recognized by British parliamentarians as the personal money manager of Nursultan Nazarbayev, has managed to avoid scrutiny despite his reputed fortune exceeding $4 billion. The financial interests of Nazarbayev’s family, particularly Dariga Nazarbayeva, who owns numerous properties in London, have remained untouched. This pattern of conveniently overlooking certain individuals while promising to combat corruption seems to be an established norm, where only the identity of the ruling kleptocrat changes while the oligarchs continue to wield influence and power.

Utemuratov’s extensive network of properties has sparked speculation regarding its use as a hub for operations involving associates of Vladimir Putin. As the scrutiny on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s regime intensifies in the United Kingdom, an increasing number of properties belonging to the former president’s cronies, including Dariga Nazarbayeva and Nurlan Aliev, have been seized under unexplained wealth orders (UWOs). However, two figures stand out as particularly significant, such as Bulat Utemuratov, who is implicated as Nazarbayev’s alleged personal financial manager.

Bulat Utemuratov has raised suspicions due to questionable activities related to his dealings with the UniCredit banking group and the Glencore mining company. Of particular interest is the mysterious sale of ATF bank to the Italian UniCredit, which casts doubt on Utemuratov’s actions. These unsettling developments further fuel doubts about his conduct and potential involvement in illicit activities.

The post-Soviet oligarchy is tightly interconnected, with blurred borders and connections that surpass national boundaries. Bulat Utemuratov, known as the most influential confidant of former dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, reportedly has extensive business operations in Russia. Such operations at his level are believed to require close partnerships with associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, Utemuratov’s intricate network of offshore companies is suspected of being used to conceal Russian assets. Kazakhstan has been identified as a hub for money laundering, serving as a popular scheme for evading sanctions. It is alleged that Putin’s inner circle also employs this scheme to divest corrupt funds. Utemuratov’s financial giant, “Verny Capital,” is said to maintain favorable relations with various shadowy Russian groups and individuals, including Andrei Skoch, who has been associated with gangs.

Bulat Utemuratov, a billionaire often referred to as “a billionaire without a business,” has portrayed himself in extensive public relations efforts as a self-made wealthy genius manager and investor. However, the reality is more complex. Utemuratov, a former butcher and reminiscent of a Soviet-era shop manager, has ascended to the pinnacle of the Kazakh oligarchy through his fixing services and international connections. He is not truly self-made but rather tailor-made, serving as a middleman for the regime to launder money obtained from exploiting the country’s resources.

One notable episode in Utemuratov’s story is his involvement in the UniCredit-ATF bank scheme, which sheds light on his methods. The information is based on findings from the Compromat.ws site and other sources, although the focus here is on Utemuratov’s professional career rather than his private life. Conspiracy theories alleging Utemuratov’s possession of blackmail material on Donald Trump will not be addressed as they are deemed ridiculous. However, the story of how Utemuratov sold one of Kazakhstan’s major banks to UniCredit is intriguing and warrants closer examination.

Bulat Utemuratov’s true career began when Kazakhstan gained independence, and the young nation faced a dire need for skilled individuals. With a lack of experienced statesmen with international expertise, as most of the country’s needs were previously met by Moscow during the USSR era, Utemuratov capitalized on his connections and diplomatic acumen to try his luck as a diplomat—and he succeeded. He became the first person from Kazakhstan to secure a much-needed credit line for the fledgling state’s economy, obtaining a loan from Creditanstalt, which marked the beginning of his ascent.