This is the third in our series, 20 in 2020 – a snapshot of a global generation coming of age in an unprecedented year.

Kajetan Chlipalski says 2020 is his year of emotional changes. He has lived through some formative moments in his life this year, but many of them alone, from home. He is also taking part in the biggest protests his country has seen in decades. We are talking to the 20-year-old student on what he has learned about people during this isolating year.