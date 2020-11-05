Poland and the USA have a solid basis for cooperation – the press. assistant

Solid Polish-US relations do not rest solely on the personal relations between the presidents of the two countries, an aide to President Andrzej Duda has said in an interview with the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Referring to the US elections and their significance for Poland, Krzysztof Szczerski told the paper that the good bilateral relations the countries enjoy with each other would become “the starting point for the second term of Trump or the first term of Biden.”

He added, however, it was President Trump who had strengthened the American military presence in Poland.

Szczerski also said that he did not expect the US approach to the Three Seas Initiative, which has the aim of developing infrastructure in Central Europe, to change. “This is the second issue, after the military presence, that is the foundation of cooperation with the US,” he said.

In addition, the presidential aide said that he did not believe Joe Biden, if he became US president, would reintroduce visas for Poles.

He concluded by saying that if Joe Biden would decide not to withdraw American troops from Germany, then Polish authorities would not want this to happen “at the expense of increasing the military presence in Poland.”