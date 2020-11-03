The ruling party is losing support in voter poll

Support for Law and Justice, the ruling party in Poland and the dominant force in the country’s politics, is on the decline, according to a new opinion poll published in a leading newspaper.

The IBRiS poll, published in Rzeczpospolita, found that if parliamentary elections were held in November, 28 percent of those polled would vote for ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), a figure down 12 percent on a similar poll conducted at the end of May.

The main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition (KO), would receive 23.1 percent support.

Apart from PiS and KO, the Poland 2050 movement led by Szymon Holownia, would cross the threshold of 5 percent required for parliamentary representation, receiving support of 14.9 percent. The Left (Lewica) could count on 6.8 percent backing

The far-right Confederation on 4.4 percent and the pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) with 2.8 percent support would not cross the 5 percent threshold. The percentage of respondents who said they were undecided as to who they would vote was 20.6 percent.

When asked if they would take part in elections, if they were held on Sunday, November 8, 45.5 percent of respondents said they would take part while 49.8 percent said they would not.

The IBRiS poll was conducted on October 30-31 using standardised computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) on a sample of 1,100 adult residents of Poland.