EU leaders accept Poland’s request for broader discussion of CO2 emissions

During Thursday’s discussion on climate change at the European Union summit in Brussels, EU leaders expressed the need to become more ambitious in efforts to reduce CO2 emission. They also adopted a Polish request for extensive consultations on the matter.

As expected, during the current meeting of the European Council, the heads of state and governments did not take any decision on the new 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction target proposed by the European Commission. They only announced an orientation debate that is expected to pave the way for a decision in December.

EU leaders are to return to the matter in December and take a decision on the transfer of national contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) before the end of the year.

On Thursday evening, a brief discussion was also held on issues regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, this point was planned for Friday.