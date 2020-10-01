Polish President sends commemorative note to China

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday sent a congratulatory note to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 71st anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China.

The Polish president wrote that Poland and China have been successfully and consistently developing bilateral relations for over seven decades, stressing the importance of the Polish-Chinese strategic partnership concluded in 2016.

Duda expressed his conviction that both nations will be able to co-operate not only in developing bilateral relations, but also in promoting peaceful international order and the culture of dialogue and understanding.

Duda expressed hope that when the pandemic situation stabilises, he will have an opportunity to meet Xi Jinping in person to discuss key issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

In conclusion, Duda offered his best wishes to his Chinese counterpart and to all Chinese citizens.