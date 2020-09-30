Changing the structure of the cabinet of ministers is the main goal of the personnel reshuffle in the government – the prime minister

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, presenting a new line-up of his cabinet on Wednesday, said the primary aim of the reshuffle is a change of the government’s structure.

The PM said the government’s new structure is to better serve decision-making and “in essence, to harmonise certain activities within different ministries whose scope of activities will be enlarged in many areas.”

Morawiecki said the changes are to help find the best possible response to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and to serve economic recovery as well as building a welfare state. He mentioned increasing efficiency, reducing costs and bureaucracy and accelerating administrative processes.

The PM also expressed the conviction that the changes in the government “will contribute to a faster exit from the crisis, and to dealing with the crisis faster and better than our partners in Southern Europe, our immediate neighbours or in Western Europe.”

As a result of the Wednesday-announced reshuffle, the number of ministries in the national government is to be cut from 20 to 14. The new cabinet will have four deputy prime ministers: Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, the dominant ruling coalition partner, Jacek Sasin, Piotr Glinski and Jaroslaw Gowin.

Some of the existing ministries will take over areas dealt with by the liquidated Ministry of Digital Affairs, Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation, Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy, Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The Development Ministry is being transformed into the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology and will be headed by Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of the Agreement party, one of the two junior ruling coalition partners.

The Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Climate are merged into the Ministry of Climate and Environment, to be headed by Michal Kurtyka.

Piotr Glinski will head the new Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sports. Tadeusz Koscinski will head the new Ministry of Finance and Funds. The new Ministry of Education and Science will be headed by Przemyslaw Czarnek.

Mariusz Blaszczak will continue to be Minister of Defence, Zbigniew Rau will remain as Poland’s Foreign Minister, Jacek Sasin will lead the Ministry of State Assets.

Grzegorz Puda will replace Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development while Andrzej Adamczyk will head the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Zbigniew Ziobro, head of Solidary Poland, the second junior ruling coalition partner, remains as Minister of Justice. Mariusz Kaminski will continue as Minister of Interior and Administration and Adam Niedzielski will continue to head the Ministry of Health.

The current Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy will function as the Ministry of Family and Social policy, which will be headed by Marlena Malag.