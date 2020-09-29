US looking forward to the partnership with Poland in the development of nuclear energy

A partnership with Poland in the development of nuclear energy will be an additional area of close and effective cooperation between the US and Poland, wrote US ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher on Twitter on Tuesday.

In her tweet on Tuesday, Mosbacher wrote: “The U.S. is looking forward to our partnership with Poland on advancing nuclear energy! This is another area of close and effective American-Polish cooperation.”

The issue of cooperation between Poland and the United States in the field of nuclear energy was raised during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House in June. Duda announced then that an agreement would be signed in the near future between the Polish and US governments which would enable design work to take place on the introduction of conventional nuclear energy for power generation in Poland.

In turn, President Trump said that the US was working on the completion of contracts that would enable the development of Polish nuclear power plants. He added that there would be purchases made from one of America’s large civilian nuclear technology firms.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in June that Poland was looking for “appropriate partners” to build a nuclear power plant and said that the best were “proven partners from NATO and the Western world.” He assessed that the discussion between the presidents had “moved Poland in the right direction,” and noted that, however, analyses concerning the construction of a nuclear reactor were still being conducted.

In a Polish Energy Policy draft, the government envisages that the capacity of nuclear reactors in Poland should be within six to nine gigawatts, and that the first one should begin operating in 2033.