EU migration proposals require in-depth discussion – Polish FM Zbigniew Rau

The proposed migration pact recently presented by the European Commission can only be treated as an invitation to talks, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said in Budapest on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference held together with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Rau added that, during such a discussion, “we will present our position (…) showing significant shortcomings of this proposal.”

Rau said it is difficult to accept that under the current proposal “neither would the host country have a choice as to who it wishes to host, nor would the migrants themselves have any choice as to which country they want to go to.” According to him, “the issue requires in-depth discussion.”

The ministers also announced the creation of a Polish-Hungarian “legal comparative institute” which would make it possible to gain, as Minister Szijjarto said, “the necessary legal security, base and knowledge in the face of the ideological pressure of liberal opinion.”

Szijjarto expressed the opinion that the policy pursued by the two patriotic governments, which put national interest in the foreground and are based on Christian foundations, is intolerable to the “international liberal mainstream.”

Referring to the 30th anniversary of the Visegrad Group (V4 made up of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) Rau said that the V4 has become the most effective regional cooperation mechanism within the EU and mentioned that Monday’s talks covered, among others, infrastructure projects including common cyberspace, transport and energy infrastructure.

Rau said that the V4 countries want to cooperate even more widely so that the EU would be a much more evenly developed area in terms of technology and economy and added that these actions should be assessed as pro-European and aimed at achieving a one-speed united Europe.

Referring to transatlantic ties, Minister Rau noted that the Visegrad Group’s goal is to ensure that misunderstandings between the US and the EU are minimised and that NATO really speaks with one voice. “This is extremely important, if only because of what we are seeing in Belarus,” said the minister.