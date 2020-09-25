Poland and Lithuania signed a declaration on the construction of Rail Baltica by 2026

Poland and Lithuania want the Rail Baltica route to link Poland, the Baltic States and Finland by 2026. A declaration to this effect was signed on Thursday in Vilnius by Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk and Lithuanian Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevic.

On Wednesday, Narkevic visited north-eastern Poland to inspect the Polish stretch of the Rail Baltica corridor.

On Thursday in Vilnius the ministers declared the EU-funded route’s completion in 2026. Adamczyk said the project promised to be a strong development impulse for the region, especially regarding passenger and freight traffic.

The Polish stretch of the route is to be 347 kilometres long. Its construction is one of the top railway projects underway in Poland.