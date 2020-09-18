Fourteen members of the ruling party suspended by the leader

Fourteen ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party members, including Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski and Henryk Kowalczyk, an MP and former minister, have been suspended under a decision taken by party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon by PiS MP Krzysztof Sobolewski.

This is the effect of their voting against PiS-authored amendments to the law on animal protection.

On Thursday night, the Sejm (lower house) adopted amendments to the animal protection law. There were 356 votes for the amendments, 75 against and 18 abstentions. Now they will be sent to the Senate for further debate.

Out of 229 members of the ruling coalition, 176 Law and Justice MPs supported the amended bill while all MPs of Solidary Poland, a junior member of the ruling United Right coalition, voted against. Fifteen MPs of the Agreement party, another junior member of the ruling coalition, abstained from voting, two were against. Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski was among those voting against.