Mateusz Morawiecki to take part in EU debate on EU-China relations

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki will on Wednesday attend a videoconference on EU-China relations, along with several other EU prime ministers and European Council President Charles Michel, the Polish government press service CIR has announced.

The German chancellor, the prime ministers of Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia, as well as the president of Cyprus will be among the heads of government and state attending the meeting.

The videoconference is part of EU consultations ahead of the September 14 EU-China summit and an extraordinary European Council meeting on September 24-25, to be devoted to EU relations with Turkey, CIR said.

The conflict between Greece, an EU member, and Turkey has intensified after Ankara carried out test drilling for natural gas in the vicinity of Greek islands. Greece has accused Turkey of breaking international law, but Ankara says the drilling is being conducted on its own section of the continental shelf.

Last month, Greek and Turkish warships collided in the disputed Mediterranean waters west of Cyprus, with Turkey blaming Greece for the incident.