Poland figures out how to hold pandemic under wraps – president

Poland has been keeping the coronavirus pandemic under control, President Andrzej Duda said on Friday after a Cabinet Council meeting devoted to government strategies in fighting the Covid-19 disease.

The president had called a meeting of the Cabinet Council, a consultative body comprising the president and the government, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

“There were a lot of questions about how we stand compared to Europe, and I want to say that we stand well. For example, we’ve had several times fewer infections recently, the number of infections in Poland oscillates between 500 and 700 and we haven’t reached 1,000 infections per day. As for the European average, today we’re in 16th place in terms of daily infections,” the president said.

“We can openly say that we have the situation under control,” Duda said, thanking society for observing the government restrictions.

Referring to the resumption of regular school classes, Duda said the situation in schools was being monitored and all safety measures observed.

The president also said that “people who get infected are being taken care of.” Poland has no problem with ventilators or other life-saving measures, Duda added. “The situation is completely safe, there is no shortage of hospital beds,” he also said.

Duda also informed that he appealed to public administration agencies for more efficiency in servicing customers.

Referring to the economy, Duda said government measures to protect the economy under the epidemic had mostly proven successful. He admitted that unemployment had risen during the crisis, but observed that at 6.1 percent the unemployment rate was not alarming.