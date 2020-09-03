Lukashenko’s regime does not pose a threat to Poland at present – Mariusz Blaszczak

The Lukashenko regime is not a threat to Poland at the moment, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told the Super Express daily, but noted that Poland should be prepared for a number of scenarios.

In an interview published on Thursday, Blaszczak also referred to the ongoing protests in Belarus. He stated that the role of Poland was to mediate and assist. “And this concept was adopted by the Polish government. Poland, together with the Baltic countries, have proposed mediation, because we are the models of a peaceful political transformation. We want to share our experience,” said Blaszczak.

He stated that the government supports the democratic system and the sovereignty of Belarus, but that a solution to the crisis that the country is now struggling with is only possible in Belarus itself. “Moreover, it is absolutely necessary to stop the repression being used by the regime, to release political prisoners and to allow oppositionists to return from abroad,” said the defence minister.

Blaszczak added that this is a process that Poland should be and wants to be involved in. When asked about Lukashenko’s accusations that “Poland is striving to seize the Grodno region and that there is to be, in Bydgoszcz (northern Poland – PAP), a centre for the coordination of anti-sovereignty activities,” he replied that he strongly opposed such theories, because they were “simply untrue and calculated for the internal use of authorities around the incumbent president.”

The defence minister said that Poland was also paying strong attention to Belarusian military exercises and maneuvers. He added that, at the moment, they were not a threat to Poland. “At present, we do not see any direct threats. But we are talking about Russia’s zone of interest, in which Belarus is found. Therefore, we should expect activity and be prepared for various types of scenarios,” he said.