The President called a Cabinet meeting for Friday

President Andrzej Duda has called for a sitting of the Cabinet Council, a consultative body comprising the president and the government, for Friday to debate epidemic-related issues.

The Cabinet Council’s conclusions are not legally binding. A previous sitting of the council, in connection with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, took place in mid-March.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 550 new coronavirus infections and 19 deaths.

Since the onset of the epidemic 67,922 persons have been diagnosed with the disease, 2,058 have died and 47,030 have recovered.

After several months of remote classes, Poland’s schoolchildren returned to classrooms under a strict sanitary regime on Tuesday, September 1.