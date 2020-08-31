Polish PM Morawiecki would like to see Belarus join the ‘free countries of Europe’

PM Morawiecki in an interview with Radio Rodzina in the western city of Wrocław on Saturday said that he would like the Belarusian people to join the family of free, democratic nations in Europe as soon as possible.

“I would like the Belarusian people, first of all, to be able to make decisions on their own, based on their own choices, and that is why I would like the Belarusian people to join the family of free, democratic nations in Europe as soon as possible,” Morawiecki said in an interview for Radio Rodzina.

The prime minister, who was in Wrocław on Friday at a ceremony to name one of the city’s squares after his father Kornel Morawiecki, a 1980s anti-communist oppositionist, also discussed the situation in Belarus on Radio Wrocław. He expressed his hope that the situation in Belarus would change and the government would stop the repression and begin talks with the opposition.