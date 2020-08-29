US bombers over Poland show willingness to cooperate with NATO – Defense Ministry

Today’s flights of US bombers over Poland shows the country’s readiness to cooperate with NATO and the professionalism of the Polish Armed Forces, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Together we are building a strong position of Poland on the international arena,” Błaszczak added, in reference to the flight of six B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the US Air Force over all 30 alliance countries, jointly training NATO aviation.

Four American strategic bombers will fly over Europe and two over North America within the framework of the long-planned ‘Allied Sky’ exercises. In total, they will be accompanied by about 80 fighter planes from the whole alliance.