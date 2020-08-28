European Commission approves 234 million euros for the modernization of the railway line in southern Poland

The European Commission announced in a press statement on Friday that it had approved an investment of over EUR 234 million from the Cohesion Fund to modernise almost 117 km of the Skawina-Zakopane railway line in southern Poland.

The project will improve the quality and safety of railway transport between Zakopane, the winter capital of Poland, and Kraków, the country’s second largest city.

As quoted in the communique, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “Thanks to this EU investment, we want to encourage commuters to leave their cars at home and use safe, reliable and comfortable trains instead.”

“With fewer cars on the road, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced. Moreover, the new railway infrastructure will provide easier access for people with reduced mobility, in line with Cohesion Policy’s motto not to leave anyone behind,” she added.

According to the EC, the project will ensure better integration of southern Poland’s railway network with the transport system of the rest of the country and with the EU’s TEN-T network, a planned network of roads, railways, airports and water infrastructure in the European Union.

The project will start to be operational as of 2024.