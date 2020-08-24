Intensive training of F-16 AvDet pilots in Poland until September 11 – Ministry of Defense

Until September 11, the AvDet intensive F-16 pilot training programme will be ongoing in Poland with planned support exercises with an AWACS aircraft and flights with American tankers, the Polish Ministry of Defence announced on Twitter on Monday.

The ministry posted a link to the wojsko-polskie.pl (Polish armed forces) website with a caption explaining that, “a few days ago the re-basing finished of soldiers and aircraft from the 31st Krzesiny Tactical Air Base (TAB) to the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask.” The ministry explained that although originally planned until August 21, it was possible to finish the relocation much quicker and the airbase was opened on August 11.

The situation was related to the need to decommission the Krzesiny base during conservation and refurbishment work, as due to extensive rebuilding work at the 32nd TAB it had become over-burdened in recent years.

The commander of the 2nd Tactical Air Wing, into which the 32nd BAT in Łask will be incorporated, Brig. Gen. Ireneusz Nowak, was quoted on the wojsko-polskie website as saying that the air training conducted during this time with the 32nd BAT in Lask went very well. He added that a total of 20 aircraft were relocated in which pilots performed flights virtually the whole time.

The very high performance of planes in both bases contributed to a record number of flight missions and very good, effective training, he said.

In an interview for wojsko-polskie.pl, Gen. Nowak stated that on August 14, 18 American F-16s flew to Łask, which performed their first tasks on August 15, when on the occasion of Armed Forces Day and the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw, they flew over Warsaw’s Piłsudskiego Square with a formation of six Polish aircraft.

Flights within the framework of AvDet will be conducted until September 11, Nowak went on to say, noting that after the AvDet exercises the fleet would remain at the Łask air base and be complemented by further American fighters in readiness for the next extremely important exercise, Astral Knight, the aerial equivalent of the Defender Europe land exercises held earlier in the year.