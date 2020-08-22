Polish-American military aviation exercises are held in Poland

Polish-American military aviation manoeuvres are taking place in Łask, central Poland. Polish pilots are training with US F-16 pilots from the 480th Fighter Squadron, stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

A total of 18 F-16 jets and over 300 US airmen arrived in Poland from Germany to take part in the exercises.

Brigadier General pilot Ireneusz Nowak, Commander of the 2nd Tactical Air Wing, which includes the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask, stated in an interview with PAP on Friday that these joint exercises “are aimed at building interoperability, better cooperation with the US Air Force, as well as joint training, since there there are also flights in mixed groups.”

According to him, this is important from the point of view of national defense, especially in such uncertain times, in view of what is happening in the East today, and in the face of this tension which he claims is often escalated on purpose. “Our armed forces must respond to this by increasing their combat readiness, and shortening the time to achieve it. This is what we practice during such exercises,” he added.

The manoeuvres will last until mid-September.