American media about the defense deal between Poland and the United States

Following a defence cooperation deal between Poland and the US, signed on Saturday, US media wrote that it paves the way to deploy more US troops from Germany to Poland, including intelligence and reconnaissance forces.

According to ABC News daily, the deal “supplements a NATO pact and allows for the enhancement and modernisation of existing capabilities and facilities by allowing U.S. forces to access additional Polish military installations. It also sets out a formula for sharing the logistical and infrastructure costs of an expanded U.S. presence in the country.”

“Troop levels matter (…) but the world has moved on too,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, referring to threats posed in space, cyberspace and disinformation campaigns. He said such defence agreements would also allow work on those threats.

Bloomberg news agency wrote that “Poland and the U.S. signed an expanded defence cooperation agreement that will result in 1,000 additional U.S. personnel being sent to the Eastern European country on a rotational basis.”

According to the agency, both countries have also been negotiating a bilateral civil nuclear power agreement to help Poland to “decisively move ahead” in building nuclear plants with American technology, as the White House said in June.

The US-government-financed multimedia agency Voice of America (VoA) wrote that Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Pompeo discussed a new draft bilateral agreement to cooperate in the development of Poland’s civil nuclear power programme, which the two countries initialled this week.

“Besides defence cooperation, Pompeo and Morawiecki discussed support for the people of Belarus, measures to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative,” VoA wrote.