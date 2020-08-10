EU must take measures to prevent possible use of force in Belarus – Polish Foreign Minister

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that the EU had to take steps in order to prevent the possibility of the use of force in Belarus, and declared that Poland would be encouraging activity to this effect.

Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister said that international standards and good customs “make us refrain from the final evaluation of the voting process until the publication of official election results.”

“But we could say that the course of the election campaign, the election day alone, and, above all, last night’s developments, are against international standards,” Czaputowicz stated.

“Media reports are alarming. We believe that there is a threat of escalation. And this is what all of us, namely, the international community, should oppose,” the official said.

Minister Czaputowicz said that “Poland has been a supporter of bringing Belarus closer to the EU, and that it wants to continue this role.”

The official recalled that earlier on Monday he had asked the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to urgently convene a meeting regarding Belarus, and that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had called for an extraordinary EU meeting.

He stated that Belarus could become closer to the EU and the western world, but added that this should be based on respect of the law and fundamental democratic values. “We expect the Belarusian authorities to stop repression and start true dialogue with citizens,” he said.