The Polish side has prepared an appeal against “Nord Stream 2” for Gazprom

The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) is prepared for Russian gas giant Gazprom’s appeal against a PLN 213 million (EUR 47 million) fine imposed on it by the Polish authority, UOKiK head Tomasz Chrostny told PAP on Tuesday.

On Monday UOKiK said it imposed the fine in connection with Gazprom’s uncooperativeness in an inquiry concerning the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. The inquiry, which concerns the creation of a consortium to finance Nord Stream 2 without the required consent of the UOKiK president, has also brought charges against the Swiss Engie Energy company and the Dutch operators Uniper, OMV, Shell and Wintershall.

Chrostny assured that all proceedings in the matter had been carried through correctly, and said he was certain UOKiK will be able to defend its position in court.

On Monday Gazprom informed that it will take legal steps against UOKiK’s ruling, and named an appeal as one of the possible courses.