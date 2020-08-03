Sworn of President Andrzej Duda for a second term to be held on Thursday

On Thursday, August 6, Polish President Andrzej Duda will take the oath of office before the National Assembly and will start his second term. The head of state will deliver an address and will assume supervision over the armed forces.

President Duda was reelected for a five-year term of office on July 12 with 51.03 percent of the vote. Rafal Trzaskowski, his contender and a Civic Coalition (KO) candidate, received 48.97 percent.

The sitting of the National Assembly will start at 10:00 am. President Duda will take the oath and will deliver a message inaugurating his second term of office.

PAP was told on Monday by President Duda’s chief aide Krzysztof Szczerski that, after the sitting, the head of state would meet with the Conventions of Seniors of the Sejm and Senate (lower and upper house).

Later in the day, the president will attend a Mass for the homeland and the head of state at Warsaw’s St. John Cathedral.

At 2:00 pm, President Duda will assume the leadership of the chapters of the White Eagle Order and the Polonia Restituta Order.

At 3:00 pm, the president will assume supervision over the armed forces. He is expected to deliver a speech during a ceremony on Pilsudskiego Square. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, all the events will be held on a much smaller scale than five years ago. No meetings with citizens are planned, Szczerski said.