Andrzej Duda pays tribute to the “martyrs” of the Warsaw massacre in Wola

Polish President Andrzej Duda laid a wreath on Saturday at a monument in Warsaw’s Wola district that commemorates the liquidation of Wolski hospital by the Nazi German occupiers in 1944 as part of the Wola Slaughter, one of the bloodiest events of the Warsaw Uprising.

Duda recalled the suffering of the district’s inhabitants and in particular the hospital’s patients as well as paying homage to the “heroism, service and devotion to patients of the doctors and the entire medical staff of Wolski hospital until the very end.”

The president said the Wola Slaughter is recognised by historians as the greatest single crime of genocide to take place during the whole of the Second World War.

The president thanked those gathered for remembering the Poles murdered in Wola and gave thanks for the maintenance of historic sites as well as plaques and memorials, which he said bore testament to “innocent civilians, regular residents of Warsaw,” who were killed in the atrocity.

The Wola Slaughter lasted from August 5 to 7, 1944, during which between 40,000 and 60,000 civilians were mass slaughtered by the Germans.

The liquidation of Wolski hospital was one of the most murderous episodes within the Wola Slaughter. It involved the mass shooting of the hospital’s staff, around 60 people, as well as 300 sick and injured patients.