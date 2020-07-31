Department of Labor team to develop plan to deal with second wave of COVID-19

A team has been appointed within the Labour Ministry to develop a plan of action to counteract the effects of COVID-19 before a second wave of the epidemic, the ministry has said.

“The tasks of the team will include the development and submission of an action plan, to the minister, by August 14, 2020, aimed at counteracting the negative effects of COVID-19 before the advent of a second wave of the epidemic (…) in particular, in areas that will benefit the disabled, the elderly and those in foster care,” announced the ministry.