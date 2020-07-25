According to PM, the Poles are no longer so scared, as they have learned to live with the coronavirus

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday said that Poles are less afraid of the coronavirus and are less worried about the introduction of any rules if the pandemic were to escalate.

Morawiecki, in a Thursday evening television interview with Polsat News, said that the rules of social distancing, wearing masks, and using disinfectants have been adhered to by Poles, “Thanks to this, I think that today Poles will more easily accommodate a possible second wave.”

At the same time, he added that another lockdown is not being considered. “We are not planning (a lockdown _ PAP) precisely because it was very painful for the economy, not only for Poland, but for the whole world,” he said.

“In Italy and Spain it will be the greatest recession since World War II, in France also, in Germany, also in wealthy Holland and Belgium, the greatest recession since World War II. While we (…) within Europe have been admired for the fact that we are bouncing back so fast,” said the PM.