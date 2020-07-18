Mateusz Morawiecki goes to local coordination meeting uninvolved of EU summit

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday attended a coordination meeting of the regional Visegrad (V4) group (comprising also the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia) on the sidelines of the ongoing EU summit in Brussels, an EU source told PAP.

On Friday, despite 14 hours of talks in various formats, EU leaders failed to agree on the bloc’s next seven-year budget and the post-pandemic recovery fund.

At a V4 summit in early July, held to officially inaugurate Poland’s annual presidency of the regional lobby, Morawiecki referred then to the upcoming EU summit in Brussels and described the EC’s preliminary proposals for the meeting as “not bad and interesting,” though in need of correction. He added that Poland had some ideas in this respect and will demand certain changes in the proposals. He also noted a uniform position of the Visegrad Group countries towards EU budget negotiations.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning European Council President Charles Michel put forward a new revised proposal for the EU’s economic recovery fund to meet demands from the so-called frugal four of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Under the new plan, the overall size of the recovery fund would remain at EUR 750 billion, but the level of grant funding would be reduced to EUR 450 billion from the earlier proposed EUR 500 billion.