Poland against the rule of law on the terms of payment of EU funds – prime minister

Poland will not agree to an arbitrary definition of the rule of law issue, PM Mateusz Morawiecki said before an EU summit devoted to the bloc’s next seven-year budget, as he opposed EU plans to tie EU funds payouts with the state of the rule of law.

Brussels has been in conflict with Warsaw over Poland’s controversial justice reforms that have spurred the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to launch the rule of law procedure against the country under Article 7 of the EU treaty, an unprecedented move in the EU’s history.

“Article 7 (procedure) is there and let it go on at its own pace, unfortunately for a longer time now. We’re opting for closing this article. However, linking these two domains of life, (these two) totally different legal areas poses a huge threat to the legal certainty. We can’t agree to that,” Morawiecki said.