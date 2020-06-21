President Duda signs bill to help unemployed

Under the legislation, Poles who have been laid off will be entitled to a “solidarity allowance” of PLN 1,400 (USD 357, EUR 317) a month for a maximum of three months. The aid will not be taxed.

The scheme is estimated to cost PLN 1.49 bln (EUR 337 mln). It will only cover those who lost their regular employment contracts.

Also, the bill raises the unemployment benefit to PLN 1,200 (USD 300, EUR 269) a month over the first three months of claiming it, starting from September 1. After 90 days, the jobless will be entitled to PLN 942 a month.

Plans for the new benefit were submitted to parliament by the Polish President earlier this month. Duda is running for a second term in office in a June 28 presidential election.