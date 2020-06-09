President talks with experts on European pandemic policy

The chief of the President’s Chancellery, Krzysztof Szczerski, told the Polish Press Agency on Monday that President Duda had spoken to experts about the challenges in European policies related to the coronavirus.

“The future of European policies related to the coronavirus pandemic and its social-economic effects was the topic of discussion for President Andrzej Duda with experts from leading European analytical centres,” Mr Szczerski said.

He also said that this was the subsequent phase of the debate about President Duda’s letter to the leaders of other European countries. The discussion was organised by the Polish Institute of International Affairs.

Krzysztof Szczerski also underlined that the letter sent by President Duda “met with a vibrant response,” as leaders of over a dozen countries have so far responded to President Duda, and most backed his ideas.