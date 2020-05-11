The lower house passed the so-called act against violence

The Sejm (the lower chamber of Polish Parliament) adopted the anti-violence act prepared by the Ministry of Justice, which aims to immediately isolate perpetrators of domestic violence from their victims. All parliamentary clubs expressed their support for the bill.

433 MPs voted in favor, six MPs voted against, and another six abstained.

The bill was not supported only by the Confederation, which during the first reading of the draft submitted a motion to reject it. The request for immediate transition to the second reading was submitted by the Civic Coalition (KO) and Left clubs.

Both MPs from the Law and Justice Party (PiS), the KO, the Left and PSL-Kukiz15 repeatedly emphasized that this type of law was expected for many years and was called for by numerous NGOs.

Presenting the justification of the project on Wednesday in the Sejm, Deputy Minister of Justice Marcin Romanowski emphasized that thanks to these provisions the police will receive “real tools to effectively counteract domestic violence, and Poland will join the group of countries in which victims of domestic violence receive the best protection”.

The Act will enter into force six months after its publication.