EU should support member states more: Foreign Minister

Poland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has said that the Common Budget for the years 2021-2027 should be high enough to finance economic help for countries affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

“The European Union should more actively support member states in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jacek Czaputowicz during a remote sitting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union on Friday.

Minister Czaputowicz also underlined that during this difficult time, the EU membership contribution should be raised in order to better equip the EU with the necessary economic tools.

During the meeting, he argued that the EU should continue its civil and military stabilisation missions. Minister Czaputowicz also confirmed Poland’s further engagement in the SOPHIA mission.

He also noted that the EU should continue fighting against “Russian disinformation”, and EU member states should highlight mutual solidarity and evade divisions in the public sphere.