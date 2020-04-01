Poland’s death toll from coronavirus is one of the lowest in Europe

PM Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Tuesday that the pandemic-related death toll in Poland was among the lowest in Europe and added that Poland is entering another stage in its struggle against coronavirus, and that its effort to date has produced visible effects.

Morawiecki stated that the number of coronavirus cases and the pandemic-related death toll in Poland were among the lowest in Europe. The PM wrote on Facebook that “the introduced restrictions have proven to be effective.”

He added that in connection with all the information reaching Poland from around the world, “our response must be firm,” and said “that, in cooperation with President Andrzej Duda and local governments, the Polish government has been using all measures to prevent what has happened in richer countries and in Western Europe.”

The prime minister declared that everything was being done to reduce the number of new infections and, at the same time, to be prepared for a growing number of infected people. “We have built an effective sanitary cordon, but keeping in mind expert analyses, our own reports and WHO recommendations, we have decided that it is necessary to introduce further restrictions,” the PM wrote.