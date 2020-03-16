Most Poles positively assess the government’s actions over the coronavirus

Fifty-seven percent of Poles positively assessed the government’s actions in the face of the threat of a coronavirus epidemic, while 16.16 percent of Poles voiced the opposite opinion, according to a survey by pollster IBSP for the Wirtualna Polska portal.

The poll also revealed that 25.96 percent of respondents answered that the government’s activities are “neither good, nor bad.”

IBSP asked people which presidential candidate would do best in the face of the epidemic. Some 40.9 percent of Poles said incumbent President Duda would be the best to deal with the epidemic.

According to the study, 11.17 percent of respondents pointed to Wladyslaw Kosiniak Kamysz, leader of the Polish People’s Party (PSL), while 9.82 percent of Poles said Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, a presidential candidate from the leading opposition grouping, would be best to deal with the coronavirus.

Krzysztof Bosak, leader of Poland’s right-wing Freedom and Independence Confederation, was voiced by 4.47 percent of people.

Also, 4.14 percent of people said that Spring party leader Robert Biedron, a joint candidate of the Left (Lewica) grouping, would be best to deal with the problem.

Szymon Holownia, an independent candidate, was pointed to by 3.68 percent of the public.