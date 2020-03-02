Honest information on coronavirus is crucial for Poles safety – Minister

Addressing an extraordinary sitting of the Sejm (lower house) on Monday, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said that honest information, conveyed also by politicians, was of key importance for the security of Poles.

A special sitting of the Sejm was convened at President Andrzej Duda’s request to present the government’s report on steps taken and the current situation regarding the coronavirus threat.

“I believe that no one sitting in this hall will use fear of the epidemic for the sake of direct party struggles,” Szumowski said, adding that he wanted to inform the authorities and the public that “Poland is prepared for coronavirus.”

The Sejm sitting was preceded by a meeting of President Andrzej Duda with PM Mateusz Morawiecki and the health and interior ministers, after which the head of state announced that “to date, no case of a disease caused by coronavirus has been reported in the country.”